Charles R. "Bud" Joyner, 76, of Allegheny Township, passed away Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, in AHN Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights. Born, Dec. 4, 1942, in New Kensington, he was a son of the late Homer "H. Rugh" and Dwella Mae (Heckler) Joyner. Bud lived in Washington Township most of his life and was a graduate of Washington Township High School. He was employed for more than 50 years as a union carpenter with Union 333 before retiring in 2002. Bud was very well known for repairing and restoring cars and he enjoyed going to car shows. He is survived by his wife, Patricia (Rearigh) Joyner, of Allegheny Township; son, Timothy (Darlene) Joyner, of Pasadena, Md.; daughter, Marnee Joyner; grandchildren, Zachary, Brett, Adam, Nicholas and Jakob; siblings, Dennis A. (Donna) Joyner and Dolores (James) Katsur, both of Longwood, Fla.; and his beloved poodles, Maia and Lili.

At Bud's request, there will be no visitation. Services have been entrusted to the care of the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo.

Memorial contributions may be made in Bud's memory to the Animal Protectors, 533 Linden Ave., New Kensington, PA 15068. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Feb. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary