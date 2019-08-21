Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rusiewicz Funeral Home
3124 Leechburg Road @ Alder St
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
(724) 335-4118
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Shearer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles R. Shearer


1956 - 04
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles R. Shearer Obituary
Charles R. Shearer, 63, of New Kensington, died Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, in his home. He was born April 28, 1956, in New Kensington, to Marjorie J. Short Shearer, of Oakmont, and the late Charles W. Shearer, and had been a lifelong resident of New Kensington. Mr. Shearer worked for PNC Bank until retiring in 2018 and enjoyed traveling, going out to dinner, casinos, watching golf, collecting watches and pens, and was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife of 27 years, Rosemary J. Wolfe Shearer; sister, Sally (Douglas) Allan, of Lower Burrell; nieces, Erin (Michael) Harbison and Elese Allan; and nephew, Jesse Allan.
Private visitation and funeral is by THE RUSIEWICZ FAMILY OF FUNERAL DIRECTORS, Arnold and Lower Burrell.
The family suggests donations made in his name to . www.RusiewiczFH.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now