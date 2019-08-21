|
Charles R. Shearer, 63, of New Kensington, died Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, in his home. He was born April 28, 1956, in New Kensington, to Marjorie J. Short Shearer, of Oakmont, and the late Charles W. Shearer, and had been a lifelong resident of New Kensington. Mr. Shearer worked for PNC Bank until retiring in 2018 and enjoyed traveling, going out to dinner, casinos, watching golf, collecting watches and pens, and was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife of 27 years, Rosemary J. Wolfe Shearer; sister, Sally (Douglas) Allan, of Lower Burrell; nieces, Erin (Michael) Harbison and Elese Allan; and nephew, Jesse Allan.
Private visitation and funeral is by THE RUSIEWICZ FAMILY OF FUNERAL DIRECTORS, Arnold and Lower Burrell.
The family suggests donations made in his name to . www.RusiewiczFH.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 21, 2019