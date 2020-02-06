|
Charles R. "Chuck" Stamford, 89, of The Villages, Fla., formerly of North Huntingdon, died Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. He was born Dec. 5, 1930, in Turtle Creek, a son of the late Richard and Myrtle Stamford, and was also preceded in death by his wife, Janet K. (Miller) Stamford; and a sister, Sandra Close. Chuck earned an associate degree from Robert Morris University and was an assistant controller for Kaufmann's Department Stores. He was an army veteran of the Korean War. He was a member of New Covenant United Methodist Church in Florida, and a former member of First United Methodist Church, Irwin. He was a member of Shidle Lodge No. 601, Free and Accepted Masons, and was a member of the Bromas golf and bowling leagues. He enjoyed living at The Villages and until recently golfed three times a week. He is survived by his loving companion, Jan Gill; his children, Janet (John) Harper, of New York, N.Y., Laura (James) Rodgers, of Clarkston, Mich., and Charles (Stephanie) Stamford, of Orlando, Fla.; his grandchildren, Alexandra (Charles) Craigle, Brynn (John) Loboda, Brittany (Brett) Nickoli, Matthew Rodgers, Luke Rodgers and Rachel, Sydney, and Charles Stamford; his great-granddaughter, Nora Nickoli; siblings, Donna Long, Don Stamford and Thomas Stamford; also nieces and nephews, including niece, Katie (Hugh) Fawcett. Friends were received, and a funeral service was held, at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin. Interment followed in Grandview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to at . For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.