Hoffer Funeral Home
2245 Mt Pleasant Rd
Norvelt, PA 15674
(724) 423-3741
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Charles S. Griffiths


1949 - 2020
Charles S. Griffiths Obituary
Charles S. Griffiths, 70, of Acme, passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Excela Health Westmoreland. He was born Sept. 17, 1949, in Greensburg, a son of the late George A. and Anna Grace Trout Griffiths. He was a retired mechanic and was a member of the Acme United Methodist Church, the Mt. Pleasant VFW and the Donegal American Legion. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, George and Edward Griffiths; and a sister, Mary Brush. He is survived by his wife, Nina Shaw Griffiths; stepson, Lonnie Zimmerman; stepdaughter, Laura Kayhart; three step-grandchildren, Holly and Alyssa Zimmerman and Emily Kayhart; two brothers, William (Mary) Griffiths and Ronald (Cindy) Griffiths; three sisters, Carroll (Richard) Reech, Margaret Mollick and Heather Ettmeyer; and numerous nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday with the Rev. Dr. Olivia E. Graham, in the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Westmoreland County Memorial Park
