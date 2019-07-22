Home

1957 - 09
Charles S. "Chuck" Tatrn, 61, of Riviera Beach, Fla., formerly of Creighton, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019, in Riviera Beach, Fla. Born Sept. 19, 1957, in New Kensington, he was the son of the Phyllis E. (Lord) Tatrn, of Creighton, and the late Joseph R. "Joe" Tatrn. Chuck was a graduate of Deer Lakes High School Class of 1976. Shortly after graduation, he enlisted in the Navy, proudly serving on the USS Bigelow, Mayport, Fla. He then moved to Florida and worked as a painter for Pobiak Painting Inc. in Palm Beach, Fla. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and watching sports. He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph R. "Joe" Tatrn, on Nov. 3, 2018, and an infant sister, Diana L. Tatrn. Survivors include his mother, Phyllis E. Tatrn; and his siblings, Darlene (Douglas) Schwab, of Glenshaw, Joseph F. (Jona) Tatrn, of Topeka, Kan., Nancy Pobiak, of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., Terri L. (Mark) Minter, of Lenexa, Kan., Bonnie Sue Heinrichs, of Lower Burrell, Esther J. (Michael) Augustine, of Creighton, and many nieces and nephews.
In accordance with Chuck's wishes, services and interment will be private in South Florida National Cemetery, Lake Worth, Fla. Arrangements entrusted to the PAUL R. AJAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., Creighton.
To share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ajakfh.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on July 22, 2019
