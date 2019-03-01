Charles Swaiko, 99, of Bairdford, West Deer Township, died Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospice, Cabot. He was born July 20, 1919, in Bairdford to the late Wasil and Helen (Hericz) Swaiko. Charlie lived in Bairdford most of his life. He served his country during World War II in the Army, serving in Northern Africa, France and Germany. A member of St. Michael's Orthodox Church, Curtisville, the American Legion, West Deer, and a life member of the Owls Club, Russellton. Charles worked as a union carpenter for many years in San Francisco, then worked as a coal miner in Bairdford Mine. He enjoyed golf, hunting and fishing. Survivors include his sisters, Helen Shurina, of Curtisville, and Irene Weischedel, of Clinton Township; and his brother, the most Rev. Metropolitan Herman, of Arizona. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, John, Alex, Mike, George and Richard Swaiko; and his sister, Mary Kokrudo.

Friends will be received from 9 a.m. until the time of the blessing service at 11 a.m. Saturday, with the Rev. Alexander Poshvyjlo officiating, in the SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer. He will be laid to rest near his parents in Lakewood Memorial Gardens, Indiana Township.

