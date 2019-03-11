Charles T. Frick Jr., 86, of Washington Township, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019, in Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. Born Aug. 8, 1932, in Apollo, he was the son of the late Charles T. Frick Sr. and Velora (Thomas) Frick. Charles was a graduate of Apollo High School, and proudly served our country with the Army, stationed in Alaska. He worked for 51 years as a truck driver, including time with the Teamsters in Pittsburgh, and most recently worked for C.T.I. and Coordinators in Saltsburg, retiring in 2002. Charles was a volunteer with the Apollo No. 2 Hose Company for over 30 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and riding motorcycles. In his younger years, Charles was excellent at roller skating. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Shaeffer; and a stepson, Lesley Lang. Charles is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Valerie A. (Woods) Frick; son, Sonny J. (Shelly) Frick, of Washington Township; grandchildren, Charles Joseph and Carli Frick, both of Washington Township; stepson, Lee (Betsy) Lang, of Louisville, Ky.; and his sister, Donna Bernat, of Apollo.

At Charles' request, all services are private, and have been entrusted to the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., Apollo.

