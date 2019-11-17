The Valley News Dispatch Obituaries
|
Kelly L Corridoni Funeral Home Ltd
1916 Moore Ave
North Apollo, PA 15673
(724) 478-1900
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Kelly L Corridoni Funeral Home Ltd
1916 Moore Ave
North Apollo, PA 15673
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kelly L Corridoni Funeral Home Ltd
1916 Moore Ave
North Apollo, PA 15673
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Kelly L Corridoni Funeral Home Ltd
1916 Moore Ave
North Apollo, PA 15673
More Obituaries for Charles Hoover
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles W. Hoover


1921 - 2019
Charles W. Hoover Obituary
Charles William "Bill" Hoover, 97, of Avonmore, formerly of North Vandergrift, passed away Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 at West Haven in Apollo. He was born Friday, Dec. 16, 1921, in Apollo, the son of the late John R. and Grace M. Painter Hoover. Before his retirement, he was employed by Allegheny Ludlum in Leechburg as a steel slitter. He was an Army veteran, having served during World War II with the 13th Airborne Division as a recon scout/paratrooper in France and Germany. He was a member of the Slovak Club in Parks Township, the Milan Stefanik Slovak Club in East Vandergrift, the PNA No. 791 in East Vandergrift, the American Legion Post 114 in Vandergrift and the VFW Post 92 in Lower Burrell. He enjoyed woodworking, especially building birdhouses and banks, loved going to his camp in Pymatuning, spending time with his friends at his various clubs, singing and playing with his two faithful companions, his cats, Billy and Millie. He is survived by four children, Susanne DeFalco, of East Vandergrift, Charles W. Hoover II and his wife, Patricia, of Houston, Del., Victoria Bialas, of Avonmore, and Rebecca Graham, of Apollo; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann Zidek Hoover; two sons-in-law, Steve DeFalco and Joe Bialas; three brothers, John, Blaine and Herbert Hoover; and five sisters, Elizabeth Hoover, in childhood, Georgetta Geer, Anna Grace Smith, Janet Bernatowicz and Nellie Zimmerman.
Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, in the KELLY L. CORRIDONI FUNERAL HOME LTD., 1916 Moore Ave., North Apollo. Parting prayer services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, in the funeral home with his nephew, Father Vincent Zidek, officiating. Entombment will be at Greenwood Memorial Park in Lower Burrell.
To view and send online condolences, visit us at www.corridonifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 17, 2019
