Charles Yanosh, 90, of New Kensington, passed away peacefully Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. He was born Sept. 29, 1929, in Uniontown, to the late Frank and Eva Gregory Yanosh. Chuck was a graduate of Plum High School and worked for 33 years as an assembler in the RMC Division of Portec Inc. He served in the Army during the Korean War and was a member of St. Mary of Czestochowa Roman Catholic Church and the New Kensington American Legion. He was also a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association (NRA). Charles enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, and woodworking. He is survived by his brother, William Yanosh; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31, in the ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, where a funeral Liturgy outside of Mass will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1. Private burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. Due to the current social restrictions, only 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time. Please wear a mask. rossgwalker.com
