Charles "The Greek" Zourelias, 81, of the Blanchard area of West Deer Township, died Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at his home with his family by his side. He was born Jan. 15, 1939, in Verona to the late Harry and Manila (Carnahan) Zourelias. Charles worked for more than 20 years for the IBEW Local 1919 as a tree trimmer. He enjoyed gardening and hunting. Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Mary (Hayes) Zourelias; his sons, Harry (Maria) Zourelias, of Philadelphia, John (Margaret) Zourelias, of West Deer, and Michael (Deanna) Zourelias, of the Blanchard area of West Deer; grandchildren, Michael Zourelias Jr. and Matthew Zourelias, both of West Deer, Jessica (Nicholas) Kosanovich, of Cranberry, and Jennifer Zourelias, of West Deer; great-grandsons, Ashton, Bryce and Hayden; and brothers, Alex Zourelias and George (Mary) Zourelias, both of Verona, Socrates (Rose Mary) Zourelias, of Washington Township, and Nick Zourelias, of West Deer. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers Ted, John and Gus Zourelias and sisters Marie Onzik and Athena Hill.
Friends will be received from to 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday with the Rev. Robert Henry officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Unity Church Cemetery, West Deer.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 20, 2020