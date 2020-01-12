|
Charlotte B. (Jarosinski) Erdely, 99, of Natrona Heights, passed away Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, in Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights. She was born Jan. 20, 1920, in Natrona, to the late John and Veronica Poplis Jarosinski. Charlotte was a 1938 graduate of Har-Brack High School. She worked for many years as a secretary for Altany Insurance Agency in Brackenridge. Charlotte was a member of Our Lady of the Most Blessed Sacrament Roman Catholic Parish, Most Blessed Sacrament Church in Natrona Heights, where she was also a member of the Ambassador Club. Charlotte was very active in many local service clubs, including the Highlands Area Meals-on-Wheels. She enjoyed reading, traveling and playing cards. Charlotte is survived by her brother, Richard (Constance) Jarosinski, of Buffalo Township; and by several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition to her parents, Charlotte was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas J. Erdely, Feb. 23, 2009; brothers, Bruno and John Jarosinski; and by her sister, Helen Traver.
Friends will be received from 9 a.m. until the time of a parting prayer service at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. in Most Blessed Sacrament Church. Entombment will be in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Charlotte may be made to Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1526 Union Ave., Natrona Heights, or to the Highlands Area Meals-on-Wheels, P.O. Box 395, Natrona Heights, PA 15065. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 12, 2020