Charlotte F. (Meisner) Tomayko, 84, of Lower Burrell, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019, in Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, surrounded by her loving family. She was born May, 7, 1935, in New Kensington, to the late Frank and Charlotte (Kalinski) Meisner. She was a 1953 graduate of Ken High. She volunteered as an aide in Catholic and public schools in Lower Burrell, worked with handicapped children, and cooked for Meals on Wheels. Charlotte attended St. Margaret Mary Church and was a former member of the Ladies Guild. She lived more than 50 years in Lower Burrell. She enjoyed music, dancing, gardening and putting together puzzles, but most of all, she loved life. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Emil R. "Mo" Tomayko; and her son, Richard Tomayko. She is survived by her beloved children, Raeann Tomayko, of New Kensington, and Joseph (Jackie) Tomayko, of Natrona Heights; her dear grandchildren, Kristi (Andor) Dietz, of Evans City, Justin (Elizabeth) Tomayko, of Lower Burrell, who she raised, and Aurelia Tomayko and Matthew Tomayko, of Natrona Heights; great-grandchildren, Aiden Dietz and Kaleigh Dietz, both of Evans City, Evan Tomayko, of Lower Burrell, and Ava Charlotte Tomayko, of Lower Burrell; and daughter-in-law, Patti Tomayko, of Lower Burrell. She was the sister of Mert (William) Campbell, of Lower Burrrell, Frank (Adrianne) Meisner, of DuBois, and Pete (Arlene) Meisner, of New Kensington, and stepbrother, Roy Chini.

Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME INC., Robert P. Karish, supervisor, 2877 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in St. Margaret Mary Church in Lower Burrell. Burial will follow in Our Lady of Hope Cemetery in Tarentum.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Margaret Mary Church, 3055 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068, , 1100 Liberty Ave., E201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or Heritage Hospice, 2400 Leechburg Road No. 300, New Kensington, PA 15068. www.giglerfuneralhome.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch from June 26 to June 27, 2019