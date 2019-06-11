Charlotte M. "Sue" Lepkowski, 91, of Buffalo Township, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019, while in the company of family at Concordia Lutheran Ministries in Cabot. Sue was born in Fayette County on May 31, 1928, and was a daughter of the late Aretta (King) and Thomas Cullen. She was the widow of Robert W. Lepkowski, who passed in 2000. Sue was a longtime member of St. Mary, Mother of God Church in Freeport. She had worked for a number of years as a realtor at Agnes Nicholas in Sarver. She had also worked for the late Dr. Montgomery in Tarentum and for the old Gee Bee department store in Harrison Township. Prior to starting a family, Sue was a flight attendant for Eastern Airlines. She had been a member and past president of the Freeport Women's Evening Club, White Star Ladies Auxiliary, and had volunteered for many years with the . She enjoyed ballroom dancing, going to Freeport High School football games and spending time with her family. Sue is survived by her two sons, Edward M. and Jeannie Lepkowski, of South Buffalo Township, and Robert C. Lepkowski and Theresa Carroll, of Buffalo Township; her daughter, Lisa and George Gaydosh, of Indiana Township; grandchildren, Mark and Lynsey Lepkowski, Lindsey Gaydosh, Lauren and Ian Maxwell and Grant Gaydosh; and great-grandchildren, Matthew and Christopher Lepkowski. She is also survived by her step-grandchildren, John and Jenie Gaillot, Jason and Michele Gaillot and Jennifer and John Temoshenko; and step-great-grandchildren, Jena, Jaden and Jaisa Gaillot, Sydney Shemanski, Madison, Dawson and Grace Gaillot and John and Jessie Temoshenko. In addition to her parents and her husband, Sue was preceded by her brother, Frank Cullen, and her sister, Eleanor Capezutto.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, at REDMOND FUNERAL HOME INC., 524 High St. in Freeport. A parting prayer service will be held in the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, June 13, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Mary, Mother of God Church in Freeport with Father Sebastian Hanks, OSP, officiating. Burial will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery, Freeport.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718. To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com.