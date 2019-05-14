Home

Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Home
1522 Carlisle St
Natrona Heights, PA 15065
(724) 224-8688
Cherie A. Orr


Cherie A. Orr Obituary
Cherie A. (Faas) Orr, 70, of Brackenridge, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019, at the home of her son. She was born Oct. 14, 1948, in Pittsburgh to the late James G. and Florence Wannamaker Faas Sr. Cherie was a 1967 graduate of East Deer High School. She worked as a seamstress for Shoop's Awning Co. in Natrona Heights. Cherie enjoyed sewing, cooking, baking, going to camp, flea markets, puzzles, trips to the casino, and car cruises, and when she was younger, riding and competing on horses, and she especially enjoyed playing with her grandson, Cooper. She is survived by her son, Joseph (Richelle) Orr, of Plum Borough; grandson, Cooper Orr; and by her brothers, Michael (Judy) Faas, of Creighton, and Terrance E. (JoAnne) Faas, of Creighton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Chad Orr; and by her brothers, James G. Faas Jr. and Thomas A. Faas.
Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688. Burial will be in Prospect Cemetery, Brackenridge.
To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 14, 2019
