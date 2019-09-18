|
|
Cherie T. Oddis, 89, of Lower Burrell, died Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in UPMC St. Margaret Hospital, Pittsburgh. She was born Feb. 16 , 1930, in Tarentum, to the late Louis J. and Fernande Januth Jeantot, and was a resident of Lower Burrell since moving from Brackenridge in 1956. Mrs. Oddis was a member of St. Margaret Mary Roman Catholic Church, Lower Burrell, and worked for JC Penny in Lower Burrell for 17 years. She loved cross-stitch, cooking for her family, playing cards with friends, watching the Pittsburgh Pirates and spending time with her grandchildren. She is survived by her three children, Timothy (Kimberly) Oddis, of Arnold, Mary K. (Kenneth) Jarrett, of Upper Burrell, and Robert J. (Kerry) Oddis, of Lower Burrell; nine grandchildren, Sean (Megan) Jarrett, Timothy J. (Jennifer) Oddis, Jessica (Samuel) Johnston, Kayce (Christopher) Berdine, Kevin (April) Oddis, Karley (Joshua) Atchison, Ashley Oddis, Alyssa (fiance, Jarrett Boxley) Oddis and Kelsey Oddis; 11 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and sister-in-law, Mary Modzelewski, of Arizona. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Henry Oddis; daughter, Jean Ann Oddis; brother, Louis Jeantot; three sisters, Henrietta Dercqu, Aline Jeantot and Denice Jeantot; niece, Mary Louise Jeantot; and nephew, Louis Dercqu.
Friends will be received from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at THE RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechurg Road at Alder St., where prayers of transfer will be said at 9:30 a.m. Friday, followed by Christian funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Margaret Mary Church. Interment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.
www.RusiewiczFH.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 18, 2019