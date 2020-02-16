|
|
Cheryl Ann Altman, 65, of Oakmont, formerly of Springdale, passed away peacefully, after prolonged illness, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, with family by her side. Born Aug. 31, 1954, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late William H. Altman Sr. and the late Patricia Harper Altman. She was the sister of William H. Altman Jr., Suzanne (Kenneth) McDade and Lisa (Michael) Murphy; and aunt of Ashley Murphy, Justin McDade and Jennifer Murphy Foster. She lived her life to the fullest through simple pleasures; chatting with friends/family and listening to Billy Price. Thank you to the many who were involved in her care. The family suggests memorial donations be made to: Homeless Cat Management Team, P.O. Box 100203, Pittsburgh, PA 15233. Arrangements entrusted to BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION AND ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., Oakmont.