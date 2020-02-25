Home

Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd.
217 Freeport Rd
New Kensington, PA 15068
(724) 335-1234
Viewing
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd.
217 Freeport Rd
New Kensington, PA 15068
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd.
217 Freeport Rd
New Kensington, PA 15068
Cheryl A. Bachman


1946 - 2020
Cheryl A. Bachman Obituary
Cheryl Ann (Haas) Bachman, 74, of Springdale, passed away peacefully Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Independence Court in Monroeville. She was born Feb. 5, 1946, in New Kensington, daughter of the late Mary Jane (Linderman) Haas and John "Ed" Russell. She was a 1963 graduate of East Deer Frazer Junior Senior High School. Cheryl worked as a nurse's aide at Sunny Crest Nursing Home in Saxonburg for many years, and as a coffee hostess at Sheetz in Springdale before retiring. She was a longtime member of Center United Methodist Church in Fawn Township. Cheryl loved playing scrabble and bingo, gambling, and watching the Steelers and Penguins. Survivors include her three sons, Michael (Olivia) Ansell, of Marshall Township, Mark (Eric) Ansell, of Brooklyn, N.Y., and Matthew (Lisa) Ansell, of Laurel, Md.; grandchildren, Hayley, Ryan, Aiden, Ainsley, Archer, Adler, and Elliot; brothers, Daniel Haas, Robin Haas, and Dennis Russell; sister, Mary Jane "Sam" Vozel; and many nephews and nieces. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Albert Bachman in 2003; and brother, Randy Haas. The family would like to thank Shelly for the special care she provided while Cheryl resided at Amber Woods in Harmarville. They would also like to recognize Gateway Hospice and Bethany Hospice for the care they provided. A viewing will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at the ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday. The Rev. Dean Ward will officiate. Burial will be in Our Lady of Hope Cemetery, Frazer. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the (). www.rossgwalker.com.
