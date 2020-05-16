Cheryl A. Zalewsky
1952 - 2020
Cheryl A. (Watts) Zalewsky, 68, of West Deer Township, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at her home with her loving family by her side. She was born April 24, 1952, in New Kensington, to the late Wallace "Ace" and Perina "Perry" (Marsili) Watts. Cheryl grew up in Russellton and graduated from Deer Lakes High School in 1969. She was a member of Transfiguration Roman Catholic Church, Russellton, Chat-n-Chew Club for more than 32 years, the East Fork Sportsman Club, Austin, Pa., and a lifetime member of Girl Scouts of Southwestern PA. Prior to starting her family, Cheryl worked for the H.J. Heinz Co., Pittsburgh, working as an inspector, then more recently she worked for UPMC Eye Center as an administrative assistant. She enjoyed gardening, spending time at her camp in Wharton, Pa., spending time with her friends and family, and especially spending time with her children and grandchildren. Family was most dear to Cheryl. Survivors include her children, Dr. Justin (Melanie) Zalewsky, of Arlington, Va., Erin (Ryan) Eury, of Indiana Township, and Kaitlin Zalewsky and her fiance, Stephen Sunday, of West Deer; her grandchildren, Madeline, Abigail, Noah and Nolan; her siblings, Christina "Tina" (Richard) Gross, of Ford City, Gerald "Jerry" Watts, of Buffalo Township, and Mark (Wendy Sauers) Watts, of West Deer Township. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 47 years, David F. Zalewsky, who passed April 6, 2019. With the present health crisis, a private family visitation was held in the SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer Township. A private funeral Mass was held in Transfiguration Roman Catholic Church, Russellton, West Deer, with the Rev. James P. Holland officiating. Following the funeral Mass, she was laid to rest next to her husband in Lakewood Memorial Gardens, Indiana Township. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Hillman Cancer Center, 5115 Centre Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15232. View obituary and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
