Cheryl L. Stanley


1944 - 03
Cheryl L. Stanley Obituary
Cheryl L. Stanley, 75, of New Kensington, died Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in her home. She was born March 9, 1944, in New Kensington, to the late Kenneth and Ethel Crawford, and was a life resident of the New Kensington-Arnold area. A homemaker, she was of the Lutheran faith and a member of the Arnold High School Class of '62. Cheryl enjoyed decorating, cards and was a great Steelers and Penguins fan. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, William D. Stanley; children, Donald Stanley, William K. (Kelly) Stanley and Kendra (Steve) Huddleson; grandchildren, Heidi, William D. and Brock Stanley, Melinda Perry and Huddleson grandson; and brother, William (Erla) Crawford.
Private services and burial were held in Greenwood Memorial Park. Arrangements are by RUSIEWICZ FAMILY OF FUNERAL DIRECTORS, ARNOLD AND LOWER BURRELL.
www.RusiewiczFH.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 28, 2019
