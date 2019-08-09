Home

King Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
2841 Woodland Circle
Allison Park, PA 15101
724-443-2500
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
King Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
2841 Woodland Circle
Allison Park, PA 15101
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
King Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
2841 Woodland Circle
Allison Park, PA 15101
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
King Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
2841 Woodland Circle
Allison Park, PA 15101
Chester F. Hibbs


1948 - 2019
Chester F. Hibbs Obituary
Chester F. Hibbs, 70, of West Deer Township, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, with his family at his side. Born Nov. 17, 1948, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late William R. and Genevieve (Griensisen) Hibbs Sr. He spent his childhood in Wildwood, and was a Vietnam veteran. He was a welder with Cleveland Brothers. Chester was an avid fisherman and a long standing active member of Bull Creek Rod and Gun Club. He liked camping, boating and gardening. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Judy (Sullivan) Hibbs, of Tarentum; son, Christopher M. Hibbs, of West Deer Township; daughter, Kimberly A. (Hibbs) Zipperer and her wife, Holly A. Zipperer; grandson, Liam M. Kepple, and granddaughter, Carlyn M. Kepple, all of Charlotte, N.C.; brothers, Bill R. (Mary) Hibbs Jr. and Richard Hibbs; sisters, RJ (Dan) McGalsson, Kathleen Copelin and Barbara (Kevin) Hibbs-Clark.
Chester's family will welcome friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at KING FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES INC., 2841 Woodland Circle, in Allison Park. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at the King Funeral Home.
The family suggests memorial donations be made in memory of Chester to: Down Syndrome Association of Greater Charlotte, 3900 Park Road No. C, Charlotte, NC 28209. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with Chester's family at www.kingfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 9, 2019
