Chris Ann Cigler, 65, of Penn Hills, formerly of Lower Burrell, died Monday, June 3, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Gary G.; mother of Kristin (David) Lydic and Bryan Cigler; grandmother of Kylee, David and Logan; sister of Dave (Sharon) Wagner, Terri (Billy) Key, Kevin Wagner and Dawn (Bill) Caldwell; and is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Chris was a high school graduate from Lower Burrell.
Friends will be received from 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday with a memorial service to follow at 6 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road), Penn Hills.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch from June 6 to June 13, 2019