Chris W. Stoner, 55, of Allison Park (formerly of Verona), passed away Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. Born in Pittsburgh on Feb. 13, 1964, he was a son of the late Joseph and Jeanne (Simon) Stoner. He was the beloved husband for 13 years of Melissa (Persinger) Stoner, dear father of Veronica "Ronni" Persinger, brother of Michael Stoner and uncle of Justin Stoner, Kathryne Ferkatch and David Whiteman. Chris received his BA in business from Duquesne University. He was an avid sports fan and Notre Dame fan. He was also a dog lover.
Friends and relatives will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION AND ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. Services and interment will be private for the family.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 15, 2020