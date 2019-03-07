Christian C. McGarrah, 29, of Lower Burrell, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019. He was born Dec. 11, 1989, in Pittsburgh, to Shawnda M. Buckner. Christian was a 2008 graduate of Burrell High School, where he played basketball, ran track and was involved in Civil Air Patrol. Christian was a volunteer firefighter for Arnold No. 2 and Lower Burrell No. 3 fire stations. Christian was a joyful, loving father who will be remembered for his outgoing and friendly nature. He loved to dance and spend time outdoors, and enjoyed vacations with his family. He loved his sons, Giovanni and Silvio McGarrah, more than anything in the world. Christian is also survived by his mother, Shawnda M. Buckner; father figure, Eric Green; siblings, Michael McGarrah, Fabian Green, Simone Buckner, Cornelius Haggerty, Israelle Wilson, Shyanna McGarrah, Stephon Dixon and Corinna Goins; grandparents, Donna Farrell and Tyrone Jackson; aunts and uncles, Audra (Walter) Menhart, Shae Jones and Charles (Monica) Buckner; as well as a host of cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his best friend and cousin, Brandon Jones; great-grandfather, Oscar C. Buckner; and grandmother, Margaret McClinton.

Viewing will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 8, in the ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, where a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 9. The Rev. Deborah Ayers will officiate. Following the funeral service, friends and family will be received for a repast at The River: A Community Church, 200 Freeport Road, New Kensington. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary