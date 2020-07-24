Christian Joshua Cuffia, 26, of Gilpin Township, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, July 21, 2020. He was born Nov. 12, 1993, the son of James R. Cuffia and Ann (Bertino) Rome, of Leechburg. Chris was a graduate of Leechburg High School and Lenape Technical School, then employed as a contractor with H&H Construction. He spent his free time outdoors and was often hunting, fishing and kayaking. Chris was an avid sports fan and loved live music. He looked forward to attending concerts and rocking out to his favorite bands like Sublime, Led Zeppelin and Grateful Dead. Chris always cherished the time he spent with his family and friends. He adored his son and was looking forward to the birth of his second child. He is survived by his parents; a son, Clayton Cuffia (the mother, Carley Chiado), of Leechburg; his infant on the way and his stepdaughter, Caroline E. Lee (the mother and Chris's significant other, Shaylyn A. Hollobaugh of Vandergrift); his paternal grandmother, Jane Cuffia, of Gilpin; his maternal grandparents, Clayton "Pete" Bertino and Sue Bertino, of Leechburg; his sister, Janika L. Burns, of Gilpin; his four brothers, James Cuffia, of Minnesota, Clifford Cuffia, of East Vandergrift, Michael Cuffia, of New Castle, and John Cuffia (his best friend), of Gilpin; two stepbrothers, Tyler and Shawn Rome; his uncles, Joe (Lucinda) Cuffia, of Gilpin, and Adrian B. Bertino, of Leechburg; a nephew, Robert J. "Henry" Cuffia; and his closest friends that were like brothers to him, Samuel J. "Piglet" Guentner and Sam Epolite. Chris was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Bob Cuffia, and his uncle, Bob Cuffia. Friends and family will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a private family service at 8 p.m. at the JANETTE L. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME INC. In lieu of flowers, donations will be made to the Gamble Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.gamblefh.com
.