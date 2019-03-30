Christina Lynn (Phillips) Coutch, 48, of Leechburg, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Allegheny General Hospital, in Pittsburgh. A daughter of Herman Rush II and Ellagene M. Phillips, she was born June 17, 1970, in Banfield, Pa. Christina was employed in the food service department as a cafeteria monitor at Leechburg Area High School for more than 10 years. She was of the Catholic faith. Christina enjoyed going to country music concerts, doing yard work, being in the outdoors and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Survivors include her husband, Daniel Coutch, of Leechburg; her father of Brookville; her mother of Leechburg; two sons, Danny J. Coutch (Amanda), of Leechburg, and Adam Tyler Coutch, of Vandergrift; a daughter, Kristen Christina Coutch, of Leechburg; three grandchildren, Alexandra Toy, Brayden Mascara and Owen Coutch; two brothers, Herman Rush III, of Ford City, and James "Bo" Rush (Tammy), of Brookville; three sisters, Julie Phillips, of Leechburg, Dianna Rush Toy (Mark), of Ford City, and Mary Rush, of Ford City; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends will be welcomed by her family from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 31, 2019, at CLAWSON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, 724-842-1051. Funeral ceremonies will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 1, 2019, at Cross Roads Community Presbyterian Church, 271 Main St., Leechburg, with the Rev. Gary J. Lyon officiating. Interment will be private.

Condolences to the Coutch family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Mar. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary