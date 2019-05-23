Christina Lorraine Hornstein, 36, of Tarentum, died Wednesday, May 22, 2019, in UPMC Shadyside Hospital, Pittsburgh. She was born Aug. 5, 1982, in Natrona Heights, to the late William H. and Linda L. Jones Gamble, and was a life resident of the area, making her home in Tarentum and Natrona. Christine was a cashier for Community Supermarket, in Natrona Heights, and enjoyed karaoke, time with her family, butterflies and animals, especially dogs and pugs, Rylee and Gypsy. She is survived by her beloved husband, Robert J. Hornstein; siblings, Melinda (Donald) Bowser, of Tarentum, Jason (Katrina) Jones, of Arkansas, Timothy (Pepsi) Gamble, of Tarentum, Autumn (Steven) Havrilesko, of New Kensington, Sarah Gamble, of Butler; brother-in-law, Franklin Hornstein, of New York; and numerous beloved nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Friends will be received from 4 p.m. until services at 7 p.m. Friday in the RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road at Alder St., Lower Burrell.

Memorial donations may be made directly to her family. www.RusiewiczFH.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch from May 23 to May 24, 2019