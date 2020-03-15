|
Christina Louise Marunich-Murphy, 50, of Washington, Pa., died Wednesday, March 11, 2020. She was born Nov. 8, 1969, in Natrona Heights, a daughter of Dan and Elona Marshalek Marunich, of Washington. Christina graduated from Trinity High School and earned an associate's degree in horticulture at Joliet Junior College in Illinois. She worked as a landscaper and was involved in rescuing pit bulls. Christina loved the ocean and enjoyed fishing and gardening. Surviving, in addition to her parents, are a daughter, Ericha Murphy Tow, of Colorado; a brother, Daniel Marunich, of Washington; two sisters, Michelle Haremaker, of Leesburg, Fla., and Holly Michlovic, of Washington; and nieces and nephews, TJ, JJ, CJ and Kylie. Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday, March 16, 2020, in WILLIAM G. NEAL FUNERAL HOMES LTD., 925 Allison Ave., Washington.