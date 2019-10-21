|
|
Christina Mary DiFonso, 93, of Gibsonburg, Ohio, passed away Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, with her family at her side, at Otterbein Senior Life in Pemberville. She was born Dec. 15, 1925, in Gibsonburg, the daughter of John and Clementine (Rosa) Mancinotti. Christina was a 1944 graduate of Gibsonburg High School, and married Mario DiFonso on Aug. 25, 1945, in New Kensington. He preceded her in death on July 2, 2004. Christina was a lifelong seamstress, working for Bridal Belle and the Costume Holiday House in Fremont. She loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, enjoyed gardening, crocheting, and birdwatching, especially hummingbirds, which were her favorite. Christina was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church in Gibsonburg, the Rosary Altar Society and the American Legion Post 17 Ladies Auxiliary. Left to cherish her memory are children, Joan (Dan) Reino, of Springhill, Tenn., Christene (John) French, of Napoleon, Mich., Paula (Patrick) Seitz, of Oregon, Ohio, Judy DiFonso, of Sandusky, Ohio, Maria (Robert) Brubaker, of Burgoon, Ohio, Susan (David) Bragg, of Gibsonburg, Ohio, and Nancy (Steve) Jones, of Fremont, Ohio; sister, Amelia Coe, of Fremont, Ohio; brothers-in-law, Joe Hussar and Michael Bonk; sister-in-law, Janet (George) Webb; 15 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Mario; sisters, Ann Hussar, Antonina Ferrazzoli, and Clara Hussar; brother, Dr. Paul Mancinotti; sisters-in-law, Pauline Duffy and Theresa Bonk; and granddaughter, Angie Bragg.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, with a rosary service beginning at 8:30 p.m., at the HERMAN-VEH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 319 W. Madison St., Gibsonburg, OH 43431. A Mass of Resurrection will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at St. Michael's Catholic Church, 317 E. Madison St., Gibsonburg, with Father Scott Woods officiating. Burial will follow at St. Lawrence and St. Michael Cemetery. The family would like to invite family and friends to St. Michael's Catholic Church for a luncheon immediately following Christina's services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Michael's Catholic Church. To view Christina's tribute video or to express online condolences, please visit www.hermanfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 21, 2019