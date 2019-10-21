Home

POWERED BY

Services
Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services
319 West Madison Street
Gibsonburg, OH 43431
(419) 637-2026
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services
319 West Madison Street
Gibsonburg, OH 43431
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services
319 West Madison Street
Gibsonburg, OH 43431
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
8:30 PM
Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services
319 West Madison Street
Gibsonburg, OH 43431
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Michael's Catholic Church
317 E. Madison Street
Gibsonburg, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christina DiFonso
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christina M. DiFonso


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christina M. DiFonso Obituary
Christina Mary DiFonso, 93, of Gibsonburg, Ohio, passed away Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, with her family at her side, at Otterbein Senior Life in Pemberville. She was born Dec. 15, 1925, in Gibsonburg, the daughter of John and Clementine (Rosa) Mancinotti. Christina was a 1944 graduate of Gibsonburg High School, and married Mario DiFonso on Aug. 25, 1945, in New Kensington. He preceded her in death on July 2, 2004. Christina was a lifelong seamstress, working for Bridal Belle and the Costume Holiday House in Fremont. She loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, enjoyed gardening, crocheting, and birdwatching, especially hummingbirds, which were her favorite. Christina was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church in Gibsonburg, the Rosary Altar Society and the American Legion Post 17 Ladies Auxiliary. Left to cherish her memory are children, Joan (Dan) Reino, of Springhill, Tenn., Christene (John) French, of Napoleon, Mich., Paula (Patrick) Seitz, of Oregon, Ohio, Judy DiFonso, of Sandusky, Ohio, Maria (Robert) Brubaker, of Burgoon, Ohio, Susan (David) Bragg, of Gibsonburg, Ohio, and Nancy (Steve) Jones, of Fremont, Ohio; sister, Amelia Coe, of Fremont, Ohio; brothers-in-law, Joe Hussar and Michael Bonk; sister-in-law, Janet (George) Webb; 15 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Mario; sisters, Ann Hussar, Antonina Ferrazzoli, and Clara Hussar; brother, Dr. Paul Mancinotti; sisters-in-law, Pauline Duffy and Theresa Bonk; and granddaughter, Angie Bragg.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, with a rosary service beginning at 8:30 p.m., at the HERMAN-VEH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 319 W. Madison St., Gibsonburg, OH 43431. A Mass of Resurrection will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at St. Michael's Catholic Church, 317 E. Madison St., Gibsonburg, with Father Scott Woods officiating. Burial will follow at St. Lawrence and St. Michael Cemetery. The family would like to invite family and friends to St. Michael's Catholic Church for a luncheon immediately following Christina's services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Michael's Catholic Church. To view Christina's tribute video or to express online condolences, please visit www.hermanfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now