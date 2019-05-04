Christina M. Yetka, 89, of Frazer Township, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019, at Bel-Air Nursing Home, Lower Burrell. She was born Nov. 12, 1929, in Cambridge Springs, Crawford County, to the late Reid and Margaret J. (Brinkley) McLallen. She lived most of her life in Millerstown, where she was a homemaker and of the Methodist faith. Christina attended Leesburg High School and enjoyed scratch-off tickets. Survivors include her husband of 46 years, William F. Yetka Jr.; children, Bonnie J. (Nick) Geracia, of Harwick, William E. Keller Sr., of New Kensington, and Raymond L. (Doreen G.) Keller, of Creighton; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her brothers, Theodore McLallen, of Mercer, Jerry McLallen, of California, and Raymond McLallen, of Harrisville; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Robert W. George; and siblings, Audrey, Shirley, Georgia, Edward and James.

Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, and from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Monday, in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526, with the Rev. Robert B. Walker officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights.

Visit dusterfh.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 4, 2019