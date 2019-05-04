Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
347 E 10TH St
Tarentum, PA 15084
724-224-1526
Resources
More Obituaries for Christina Yetka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christina M. Yetka


1929 - 11 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Christina M. Yetka Obituary
Christina M. Yetka, 89, of Frazer Township, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019, at Bel-Air Nursing Home, Lower Burrell. She was born Nov. 12, 1929, in Cambridge Springs, Crawford County, to the late Reid and Margaret J. (Brinkley) McLallen. She lived most of her life in Millerstown, where she was a homemaker and of the Methodist faith. Christina attended Leesburg High School and enjoyed scratch-off tickets. Survivors include her husband of 46 years, William F. Yetka Jr.; children, Bonnie J. (Nick) Geracia, of Harwick, William E. Keller Sr., of New Kensington, and Raymond L. (Doreen G.) Keller, of Creighton; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her brothers, Theodore McLallen, of Mercer, Jerry McLallen, of California, and Raymond McLallen, of Harrisville; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Robert W. George; and siblings, Audrey, Shirley, Georgia, Edward and James.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, and from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Monday, in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526, with the Rev. Robert B. Walker officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights.
Visit dusterfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now