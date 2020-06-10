our deepest sympathies to the Thimons family. Teenie was a beautiful lady and was a good
Christine Elizabeth (Thimons) Hardaway, 96, of Tarentum, passed away peacefully at Allegheny Valley Hospital Tuesday, June 9, 2020. She was fondly known as Teenie by her family because of her small stature. She was born Nov. 25, 1923, in Tarentum, daughter of the late Arnold and Marie (Fleck) Thimons. She worked for several years for Alcoa and later in the credit office of Harts Department store, both in New Kensington. Teenie was a woman of strong faith and was a lifelong member of Holy Martyrs Church in Tarentum. She was a former member of the Christian Mothers and Ladies of Charity at the church. She graduated from St. Joseph's High School in 1941. She enjoyed playing cards, visiting the casinos and especially playing the video poker machines. She loved a good card game and is probably playing one now with her husband and brothers. What she loved most was spending time with her family. She was a wonderful Mom, Gram, Aunt Teenie and GiGi. Her greatest joys were her eight great-grandchildren. She looked forward to her time with them and her yearly beach vacations. Teenie was an excellent cook and loved finding new recipes and entertaining. She cooked Sunday dinners for family until the end. Her home always ended up being the hub of family gatherings. Her love, kindness and food always brought people together. Survivors include her children, Sandra L. (Paul) Ross, of Buffalo Township, and Dennis G. Hardaway (Kathy Gustafson), of Tarentum; and six granddaughters, Kristen Ross, of Hebron, Md., Emily (Liam) Begley, of Mars, Natalie (Zachary) Pollino, of Buffalo Township, Katelyn Hardaway, of Tarentum, Kelsey (Anthony) Mandak, of Pittsburgh, and Brittany Hardaway (Matt Zamborsky), of Chicago, Ill. Her great-grandchildren include Luca and Caden Pollino, Aubrey, Ava and Sadie Schultz, Ellie and Molly Begley and Penelope Mandak. She is also survived by four sisters-in-law, Anna Mae Thimons, Louise Thimons, Rita Thimons and Jeanne Thimons. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, George, who died in 2008. She was also preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, Margaret Culleiton and Madeline Yeasted, and four brothers, Edward, Joseph, Robert and Arnold Thimons. Due to the current health concerns, there will be no public visitation. All services and burial for Mrs. Hardaway will be private. Arrangements are by DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. Tenth Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. A Christian funeral Mass will be celebrated in Hoy Martyrs Church, Tarentum, at a later date. Visit: www.dusterfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jun. 10, 2020.