Christine K. Callen
1987 - 2020-11-10
Christine K. Callen, 33, of Vandergrift, formerly of Tarentum, died Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian, Pittsburgh, with her family by her side. She was born Aug. 12, 1987, in Pittsburgh, to Earl W. and Michelle (Eckenrod) Callen, of Tarentum. Christine was of Catholic faith. She was a 2005 graduate of Highlands High School and a 2007 graduate of Butler County Community College, receiving an associate's degree as a certified nursing assistant. Christine worked at several area nursing homes as a CNA. She enjoyed music, watching movies, loved sports and playing her X-Box. Besides her parents she was survived by her sister, Lacy L. Callen, of Atlanta, Ga., and her companion, Kelsey M. Rohrbach, with whom she lived. Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer Township, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday with the Rev. James P. Holland, officiating. We will be following CDC Guidelines and do ask that you wear a mask, social distance and make your visit brief. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home, PO Box 21, Russellton, PA 15076, to help with the funeral expenses. View the obituary and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home
23 McKrell Road
Russellton, PA 15076
724-265-3800
November 11, 2020
Hello Michelle , I am so very sorry about the lost of your daughter. She was a very beautiful young lady. You have Doris and my thoughts and prayers to help you and your family through this difficult time. God Bless You
Mary CatherineBorland Marsh
