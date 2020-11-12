Christine K. Callen, 33, of Vandergrift, formerly of Tarentum, died Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian, Pittsburgh, with her family by her side. She was born Aug. 12, 1987, in Pittsburgh, to Earl W. and Michelle (Eckenrod) Callen, of Tarentum. Christine was of Catholic faith. She was a 2005 graduate of Highlands High School and a 2007 graduate of Butler County Community College, receiving an associate's degree as a certified nursing assistant. Christine worked at several area nursing homes as a CNA. She enjoyed music, watching movies, loved sports and playing her X-Box. Besides her parents she was survived by her sister, Lacy L. Callen, of Atlanta, Ga., and her companion, Kelsey M. Rohrbach, with whom she lived. Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer Township, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday with the Rev. James P. Holland, officiating. We will be following CDC Guidelines and do ask that you wear a mask, social distance and make your visit brief. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home, PO Box 21, Russellton, PA 15076, to help with the funeral expenses. View the obituary and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com
