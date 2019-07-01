Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clawson Funeral Home
170 Main St
Leechburg, PA 15656
724-842-1051
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Clawson Funeral Home
170 Main St
Leechburg, PA 15656
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
9:15 AM
Clawson Funeral Home
170 Main St
Leechburg, PA 15656
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ the King Parish
125 Park Road
Gilpin Township, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Kosmalski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Kosmalski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christine Kosmalski Obituary
Christine (Drozd) Kosmalski, of Niles, Ohio, formerly of Leechburg, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019, at the Shepherd of the Valley Nursing Home in Niles, Ohio. Born in Leechburg, she was a daughter of the late Walter Drozd and Helen (Kroll) Drozd. Christine was a homemaker and graduate of Kiski Area High School. She was a member of St. Stephen Church in Niles, Ohio. Christine loved to shop and cherished the time spent with her family. She also enjoyed reading, interior design and watching home improvement shows. Survivors include her daughter, Kathleen Kosmalski-Clever (William), of Allegheny Township; a sister, Loretta Ryznar, of Niles, Ohio; a sister-in-law, Patricia Drozd, of Allegheny Township; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband on March 31, 1986, Stephen S. Kosmalski, whom she married on July 4, 1959; two sisters, Adele Lewandowski and Dolores Olterman; a brother, Walter A. Drozd; and two brothers-in-law, Frank A. Ryznar and Ben Lewandowski.
Friends welcomed by her family from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at CLAWSON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, 724-842-1051. Parting prayers of transfer will be held at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, at the funeral home, followed at 10 a.m. by a Mass of Christian Burial at Christ the King Parish, 125 Park Road, Gilpin Township, with the Rev. Michael J. Sciberras as celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Catherine Cemetery, 614 Evergreen Road, Gilpin Township.
Condolences to the Kosmalski family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on July 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now