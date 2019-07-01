Christine (Drozd) Kosmalski, of Niles, Ohio, formerly of Leechburg, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019, at the Shepherd of the Valley Nursing Home in Niles, Ohio. Born in Leechburg, she was a daughter of the late Walter Drozd and Helen (Kroll) Drozd. Christine was a homemaker and graduate of Kiski Area High School. She was a member of St. Stephen Church in Niles, Ohio. Christine loved to shop and cherished the time spent with her family. She also enjoyed reading, interior design and watching home improvement shows. Survivors include her daughter, Kathleen Kosmalski-Clever (William), of Allegheny Township; a sister, Loretta Ryznar, of Niles, Ohio; a sister-in-law, Patricia Drozd, of Allegheny Township; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband on March 31, 1986, Stephen S. Kosmalski, whom she married on July 4, 1959; two sisters, Adele Lewandowski and Dolores Olterman; a brother, Walter A. Drozd; and two brothers-in-law, Frank A. Ryznar and Ben Lewandowski.

Friends welcomed by her family from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at CLAWSON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, 724-842-1051. Parting prayers of transfer will be held at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, at the funeral home, followed at 10 a.m. by a Mass of Christian Burial at Christ the King Parish, 125 Park Road, Gilpin Township, with the Rev. Michael J. Sciberras as celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Catherine Cemetery, 614 Evergreen Road, Gilpin Township.

Condolences to the Kosmalski family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on July 1, 2019