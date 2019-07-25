Christine L. (Boiano) Baczynski, 49, of New Kensington, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at her home. She was born Feb. 23, 1970, in Natrona Heights, the daughter of Bonnie (Fullerton) Varos and husband, John, of Tarentum, and Anthony Boiano and wife, Connie (Suhr), of Indiana, Pa. A graduate of Indiana Area High School, Christine was a very devoted band member and played a variety of instruments. As an adult, she enjoyed her children, country music and traveling with her partner, John Lee. In addition to her parents, Christine is survived by her children, April Marie, Thomas Allen and Leah Morgan, all of Tarentum; sisters, Antonette (Kerry) Jones and BethAnne Lawson (Dave), both of Tarentum; brother, Michael (Sarah) Boiano, of Indiana, Pa.; and the father of her children, Thomas Baczynski, of Tarentum. In addition, she is survived by several aunts and uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Carl and Grace Fullerton; and paternal grandparents, Anthony and Agnes Boiano.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL INC. A memorial service will be held at a later time at the convenience of the family. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on July 25, 2019