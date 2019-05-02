Christopher A. "Chris" Baker, 65, of Natrona Heights, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019, at Allegheny General Hospital, following a courageous battle with cancer. He was born June 12, 1953, in Harrison Township, son of the late Frederick and Shirley (Thickey) Baker. Chris lived most of his life in Natrona Heights, where he was an electrician in the Power House at Allegheny Ludlum Steel Corp., Brackenridge, for 30 years. He was of the Methodist faith, a member of the Oregon Club, past commander of the Tarentum VFW, District 29 commander of Military Order of the Cooties, and a member of Brackenridge American Legion. Chris graduated from Highlands High School in 1971 and enjoyed TV game shows, Pittsburgh sports, and was very active in the Tarentum VFW. Survivors include his wife of nine years, Ranae (McDonough) Baker; children, Sonya (Jason) Mohr and Amber Baker and fiance Craig Warren, both of Freeport, and Joshua Baker and fiancee Lorie Sasinoski, of Braddock; stepsons, Timothy (Tiffany) Lott, of Tarentum, Christopher (Mallory) Lott, of Lower Burrell, and Joseph (Ashley) Bodycombe, of New Kensington; and 19 grandchildren, Taralee, Shelby, Bryer, Sheyanne, Violet, Tate, Emma, Madison, Wyatt, George, Brendon, David, Vanek, Nolan, Kylee, Brycen, Gage, Lilian and Gradyn. Also surviving are a niece, Amanda Brukner and fiance Eric Bayus and son Brody, of Mt. Pleasant, S.C.; and sisters, Deborah (Joe) Brukner, of Natrona, and Amie (Stephen) Clark, of Natrona Heights. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a stepson, William Lott.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of service with military honors at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526, with the Rev. Robert B. Walker officiating. Burial will be private. Following the service, family and friends are invited to a luncheon at the Natrona American Legion.

Contributions may be made to the family of Mr. Baker. Visit dusterfh.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 2, 2019