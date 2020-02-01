|
|
Christopher D. Kimmel, 33, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. He was born March 4, 1986, in Gelnhausen, Germany, a son of Ronald Kimmel Jr., of Alabama, and the late Bonnie Harvey Kimmel. Chris was a 2005 graduate of Mt. Pleasant Area High School and graduate from Westmoreland County Community College. He was employed by Sodexo at the University of Pittsburgh. He was very active in the Mt. Pleasant youth soccer and wrestling programs and he attended New Stanton United Methodist Church. Chris was a loving husband and devoted father. He was an amazing, hard-working person who will be greatly missed. In addition to his father, he is survived by his wife, Aleasha Baker Kimmel; his children, Rhyley, Kamrie and Carter; his brother, Shaun Kimmel; his stepmother, Karan Kimmel; his mother-in-law, Lori Baker; his father and mother-in-law, Bill and Katrina Bair; his paternal grandparents, Ronald Kimmel Sr. and Martha (Mitzie) Kimmel; Aleasha^^s grandparents, Michael and Christina Durkota; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Demitri, Chloe, Matthew, Todd, Elizabeth, Summer, Donavin, Dominic and Dixon; his aunts and uncles, Mona Trout and her husband, Hurley, Jan Rupert, Robin Welc and her husband, Brian, Cheryl Rhodes and her husband, Dale and Marsha Kalp and her husband, Thomas; and many nieces and nephews and cousins. In addition to his mother, he was predeceased by two aunts, Michelle Baker and Nancy Shultz. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., 406 E. Washington St., Mt. Pleasant, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, with the Rev. Steve Bane officiating. Interment will follow in Middle Presbyterian Cemetery.