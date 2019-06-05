Christopher L. Wargo, 35, of Clinton Township, formerly of West Deer Township, died Sunday, June 2, 2019. He was born June 16, 1983, in Pittsburgh, to Robert W. Wargo, of Clinton Township, and Phyllis A. (Diederich) Szwaczkowski, of West Deer. Chris grew up in West Deer and graduated from Deer Lakes High School. He attended Muskingum University, where he played football for the Fighting Muskies. He worked as a supervisor in fencing and landscaping before becoming a laborer in construction for the past two years with the Labors Union Local 373. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and in his spare time, he could be found enjoying everything outdoors. Survivors include his father, Robert W. Wargo, of Clinton Township; his mother, Phyllis (Clyde) Szwaczkowski, of West Deer; his siblings, Amanda (Jason) Vann, of Evans, Ga., Troy Szwaczkowski, of Fort Benning, Ga., Corey Wargo, of Stow, Ohio, and Cheyene Wargo, of Russellton; as well as his nieces and nephews, Oliva, Jackson, Maliyah and Luna Lynn.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019, at the SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer, and a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, with the Rev. Shawn Smith officiating. Chris will be laid to rest in St. Paul's Lutheran Church Cemetery, Sarverville.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to C.A.S.T for Kids, who help kids with special needs enjoy the sport of fishing. https://castforkids.networkforgood.com/projects/76036-amanda-s-fundraiser.