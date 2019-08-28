|
Cindy L. Dobrowolski, 59, of Natrona Heights, passed away Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh, following an unexpected cardiac arrest at home. She was born March 14, 1960, in Harrison Township, to the late Frederick and Lorraine (Schuller) Miller Sr. Cindy was raised by her aunt and uncle, Harry and Virginia Schuller. She had lived in Natrona Heights since 1993, where she was a homemaker. Cindy also worked at various personal care homes in the local area. She was of the Catholic faith and member of Outdoor Life Lodge, Fawn Township. She enjoyed flea markets, thrift stores, gardening, taking care of her home and was an animal lover. Cindy especially enjoyed her family, children, grandchildren and great-grandchild. Survivors include her husband of 31 years, Robert E. Dobrowolski Jr.; her children, Milissa L. Sasse and fiance, Donald Valentine, of Trafford, Allen Sasse, of Brackenridge, Amber Dawn Dobrowolski, of Natrona Heights, and Miranda Snyder, of Jacksonville, Fla.; also surviving are 13 grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; her siblings, Debra Leskovich, of Cheswick, and Frederick Miller Jr., of West Deer; and numerous nieces, nephews and many many friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Eric R. Sasse, in 2015; sisters, Tammy Belfiore and Kathy Stepp; her uncle who raised her, Harry Schuller; and son-in-law, Jason Snyder.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of blessing service at 4 p.m. Friday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E, 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526, with the Rev. Aaron J. Kriss officiating. Burial will be private.
The family suggests contributions to Animal Protectors or Orphans of the Storm. Cindy was an organ donor and the family would like to thank CORE for their compassionate care. Visit dusterfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 28, 2019