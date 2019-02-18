The Valley News Dispatch Obituaries
|
Resources
Cindy Lou Lindemuth, 57, of Arnold, died Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, in her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Oct. 7, 1961, in New Kensington and was the daughter of the late Thomas and Minnie Baumann Black. Cindy attended WTI in Lancaster, where she received an associate degree in business management. She was a member of Arnold American Legion Post No. 684 and the Ladies Auxiliary of American Legion of Hanover. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Paul Lindemuth; daughter, Samantha Lindemuth; brothers, James and Ken Black; and sister, Debbie Stapinski. She is survived by two daughters, Rachelle (Sandor) Szanto and Rebecca Black; a son, Cody Lindemuth; companion David Styer; grandchildren, Nicholas Paul and Wyatt J. Lindemuth, and Myjaa, Jeremiah and Jailynne; a sister, Toni Thompson; and brothers, Thomas Jr., Bret and Bart Black.
Family and friends will be received from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, 1125 Kenneth Ave., New Kensington, 724-337-3325. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, in the funeral home with Chaplain Billie Harla officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Feb. 18, 2019
