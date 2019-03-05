Cindy L. (Bahorich) Lisowski, 51, of West Deer Township, died Saturday, March 2, 2019, suddenly at her home. She was born June 2, 1967, in Pittsburgh, to the late James and Shirley (Gottron) Bahorich. Cindy grew up in Fox Chapel area, graduating from Fox Chapel High School in 1985. She was a member of St. Victor Roman Catholic Church, Bairdford. Cindy was the co-owner of Lisowski Tree Service and Landscaping. She enjoyed her dogs, though especially enjoyed time with her family. Survivors include her husband of 27 years, Thomas F. Lisowski; her children, Alexander T., of Carnegie, Benjamin T., of Shaler Township, Thomas J. and Abigail C., both at home; her siblings, James Bahorich, of Butler, Dottie Waligorski, of Swanton, Md., Michael (Kathy) Bahorich, of Hampton, and Patricia (Michael) Banachoski, of Springdale Township; and many nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Ronald Bahorich.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer, where a blessing service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday with the Rev. James P. Holland, officiating. She will be privately laid to rest.

View obituary online and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary