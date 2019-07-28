|
Cindy L. Skibo, of Harmar Township, peacefuly went to her eternal home Friday evening, July 26, 2019, after a short but courageous battle with lung cancer. Born Oct. 14, 1961, in Pittsburgh, to the late Joseph and Garnette Wagner Gobrish, Cindy was a member of Riverside Community Church, Oakmont. She enjoyed bingo, the beach, being with friends, and loved being with her family. She was an avid Dynamo fan and enjoyed all the Pittsburgh sports teams. She was always one to give a good laugh and was able to find humor in her own actions. She was the beloved wife of 31 years of Walter F. Skibo; dear and devoted mother of Sara (Tom Sears) Skibo, of Oakmont, and Walter Skibo, of Harmar Township; sister of Patricia (the late Gerard) Santarcangelo, of Fox Chapel, and Janet (the late Michael) Hargenrader, of Harmar Township, and the late Garnette Bryar, Joseph (the late Lois) Gobrish and Benjamin Gobrish; daughter-in-law of Katherine Skibo, of Blawnox, and the late Walter Skibo; sister-in-law of William Bryar, of Dorseyville, Linda Gobrish, of North Carolina, Raymond and Becky Skibo, of Freeport, Patty and Vince Yaklich, of Slippery Rock, and Timothy (Karen) Skibo, of Portland, Ore.; many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and -nephews and great-great-nieces and -nephews survive.
Friends and relatives will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Monday at BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, with the Rev. David Kennard officiating. Interment will be private.
The family suggests memorials to Riverside Community Church, 800 Third St., Oakmont, PA 15139, or , 32 Belmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15223.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch from July 28 to July 29, 2019