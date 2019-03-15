Clair E. Kestner Sr., 75, of Freeport, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his family. Clair was born March 7, 1944, in New Kensington, a son of the late Hazel M. (Lloyd) and David S. Kestner. He worked as a custodian for the Freeport Area School District for many years and retired in 2007. Clair had also worked for a number of years at Freeport Beverage, in Freeport. Clair was a social member of the Freeport VFW and the Freeport Eagles. He enjoyed fishing, going to his camp with his family and attending all of his grandkid's activities. Clair is survived by his wife of 53 years, Candace L. "Candy" (Piperato) Kestner; his two sons, Clair and Amy Kestner Jr., of Freeport, and Frank and Tina Kestner, of Las Vegas, Nev.; two daughters, Lee Ann and Eric Gustafson, of Natrona Heights, and Tammy and Paul Manke, of Freeport; and 16 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Clair is also survived by his brother, Samuel Kestner, of Allegheny Township; three sisters, Marlene and Lynn Campbell, of Duncannon, Pa., his twin, Carol and John Singer, of Baltimore, Md., and Barbara and Tim Vogel, of Allegheny Township. Clair was preceded by his three brothers, David "Bud", Donald and Kenneth Kestner; and sister, Jane Doverspike.

Family and friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 17, 2019, in the REDMOND FUNERAL HOME INC., 524 High St., Freeport. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 18, 2019, at the United Presbyterian Church of Freeport, in Freeport, with Pastor Adam Clever officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to AHN Healthcare at Home; Hospice and Palliative Care, 4818 Liberty Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15224. To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary