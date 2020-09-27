1/1
Clair E. McClelland
1961 - 2020
Clair Eugene McClelland, 59, of Lower Burrell, died Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh. He was born May 20, 1961, in New Kensington, to the late Robert W. and Garnet V. Kepple McClelland, and had been a resident of Lower Burrell for the past 22 years, previously residing in Vandergrift. Mr. McClelland paid it forward for his three transplants and donated his organs for diabetes and transplant research. He was a 1979 graduate of Kiski Area High School and a 1980 graduate of ITT of Pittsburgh. He was of the Lutheran faith and worked as a parts manager for Ravotti Ford, Leechburg. He enjoyed spending time with his family, dogs and was an avid fan of Guns and Roses and the Pittsburgh Steelers. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Laurie Lynn Richards McClelland; daughter, Ashley (Aaron) McCoach, of Freeport; two grandchildren, Anya and Aubrey McCoach; sister, Gloria (Thomas) Zimmerman, of Valencia, Pa.; nephew, Alec Richards; nieces, Tammy (Aaron) Weiland and Teresa Ryan; and three great-nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Lisa Richards; and father-in-law, Edward Richards. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Roy McClelland. Private arrangements are by THE RUSIEWICZ FAMILY OF FUNERAL DIRECTORS, ARNOLD AND LOWER BURRELL. www.RusiewiczFH.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made in his name to CORE or diabetes research.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sep. 27, 2020.
