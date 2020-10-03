As many of you know, my brother, Clair Eugene McClelland, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. He was the love of my life, and I miss him dearly. My husband and I were there for him during his long struggle with diabetes. Unfortunately, through certain family members, we were not mentioned in his obituary, and not permitted to attend his service and say good-bye. I know my brother would have wanted us there. He is survived by sister, Judy McClelland (John) Sluka; our grandson, Max Fisher, and our daughter, Tina (Curt) Fisher. In addition to his parents, Robert and Garnet McClelland, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Roy McClelland. Clair was a special person, and we will remember him always. My brother was 13 years younger than me, and he often referred to me as his second mother.



