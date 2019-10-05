|
Clara E. (Carroll) Dzvonik, 90, formerly of Leechburg, passed away Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, in the Grove at Harmony, Harmony, Pa. In addition to her parents, Clara was preceded in death by her husband, George R. "Bob" Dzvonik, who passed away April 27, 2009; son, Robert Jack Dzvonik, who passed away Feb. 28, 2016; brothers, James "Dick" Carroll and Patrick Carroll; and her sisters, Dorothy Hoss and Alice DeBernardi. Clara is survived by her daughter, Diane (Charles) Pastva, of Prospect, Pa.; granddaughters, Jenelle (William) Baum, Joelen (Madhuri) Pastva, Christy (Shawn) Holland, and Jenee (Jimmy) Silva; and nieces and nephews.
At Clara's request, services are private, and have been entrusted to the CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, Leechburg.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 5, 2019