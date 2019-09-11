|
|
Clara Jane "Topsy" Moyes (Timko), 89, of O'Hara Township, died peacefully in her sleep Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Henry G. Moyes; loving mother of Sherry (Gary W.) Torick, of West Deer, with whom she made her home for the last two months, Shirley (Edward) Bigler, of West Deer, and a late infant daughter; grandmother of Jessica Torick, of Avalon, Edward Bigler, of West Deer, and Melissa (Taylor) Cichello, of Snow Shoe, Pa.; daughter of the late Stephen Sr. and Melissa (Ecker) Timko; and loving sister of the late Stephen "Bud" Timko Jr. and stepbrother Merle (Martha) Vulgris. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Joan Timko; nephews, Stephen (Stella) Timko Jr. and Shawn Timko; niece, Jamie Timko; and stepbrother, Leonard "Sonny" (Mary Jane) Vulgris. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Aspinwall Meals on Wheels Inc., 450 Walnut St., Blawnox, PA 15238; or Good Samaritan Hospice, 116 Brownshill Road, Suite 100, Valencia, PA 16059. The family wishes to thank the staff of Good Samaritan Home Hospice for all their care and compassion during the past two months.
Services will be private as Clara wished. Professional services are trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY LTD., Blawnox.
www.thomasmsmithfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 11, 2019