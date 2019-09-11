Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas M. Smith Funeral Home
930 Center Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15238
412-828-5700
Resources
More Obituaries for Clara Moyes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clara J. Moyes


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clara J. Moyes Obituary
Clara Jane "Topsy" Moyes (Timko), 89, of O'Hara Township, died peacefully in her sleep Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Henry G. Moyes; loving mother of Sherry (Gary W.) Torick, of West Deer, with whom she made her home for the last two months, Shirley (Edward) Bigler, of West Deer, and a late infant daughter; grandmother of Jessica Torick, of Avalon, Edward Bigler, of West Deer, and Melissa (Taylor) Cichello, of Snow Shoe, Pa.; daughter of the late Stephen Sr. and Melissa (Ecker) Timko; and loving sister of the late Stephen "Bud" Timko Jr. and stepbrother Merle (Martha) Vulgris. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Joan Timko; nephews, Stephen (Stella) Timko Jr. and Shawn Timko; niece, Jamie Timko; and stepbrother, Leonard "Sonny" (Mary Jane) Vulgris. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Aspinwall Meals on Wheels Inc., 450 Walnut St., Blawnox, PA 15238; or Good Samaritan Hospice, 116 Brownshill Road, Suite 100, Valencia, PA 16059. The family wishes to thank the staff of Good Samaritan Home Hospice for all their care and compassion during the past two months.
Services will be private as Clara wished. Professional services are trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY LTD., Blawnox.
www.thomasmsmithfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now