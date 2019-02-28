Home

Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home
100 Owens Drive
Apollo, PA 15613
(724) 478-1244
Clara M. Cunningham


1930 - 07
Clara M. Cunningham Obituary
Clara M. "Toots" (Hollis) Cunningham, 88, of North Apollo, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in QLS-West Haven Manor, Washington Township. Born July 3, 1930, in Apollo, she was a daughter of the late John F. and May C. (Gamble) Hollis. Clara's work career saw her employed in a retail dress shop in Ohio, as a waitress for the former Lou's Diner and Roscoe's Restaurants in Apollo, and as a house cleaner. She was a life member of the Apollo No. 2 Hose Company and its Ladies Auxiliary. In addition to her parents, Clara was preceded in death by her brothers, Frank and Robert Hollis. She is survived by her sister, Nancy Libengood, of Apollo; brothers, John "Jack" Hollis, of North Apollo, Clarence (Janice) Hollis, of Apollo, and Larry (Gloria Bier) Hollis, of North Apollo; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 p.m. until the celebration of life tribute service at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, in the Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo. Private interment will be at Riverview Cemetery, Apollo, at the convenience of the family.
To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2019
