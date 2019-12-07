|
Clara Mae Salem, 90, of New Kensington, died Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in New Kensington. She was born July 9, 1929, in McKeesport, daughter of the late John and Clara (Bedlovitz) Speigel; and wife of the late Samuel Salem, who died in 2007. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Alberta Kovacs. Clara Mae graduated from McKeesport High School in 1947. She was married to her husband, Sam, on Aug. 25, 1956. She was a member of St. George Orthodox Church, New Kensington, where she taught the nursery class for many, many years and was vital in making and organizing costumes for the annual Sunday School Christmas pageants. She was honored to be called "Aunt Mae" by so many and to have the privilege to feed everyone. She especially enjoyed making her homemade Syrian bread for others. She was a very caring person and spent her life serving and encouraging others. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend to all. She is survived by four children, Daniel E. (Barb) Salem, of Minnesota, Father John (Valerie) Salem, of Oklahoma, Jane (Glenn) Griffin, of Maryland, and Mother Melania "Elayne" Salem, of California; eight grandchildren; and one great-grandson. Also surviving her is a sister-in-law, Jane Salem, of New Kensington; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday in the GIUNTA-BERTUCCI FUNERAL HOME INC., 1509 5th Ave., Arnold, JohnPaul Bertucci, owner/supervisor. Friends will also be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at St. George Orthodox Church, 1150 Leishman Ave., New Kensington, followed at 7 p.m. by Trisagion prayers of the departed. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Monday at St. George Orthodox Church presided by His Grace, Bishop John (Abdalah), of Worcester, and His Grace, Bishop (Thomas) of Charleston. Everyone please meet at the church, Burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. George Orthodox Church, 1150 Leishman Ave., New Kensington, PA 15068, or Holy Assumption Monastery, 1510 Washington St., Calistoga, CA 94515. To leave an online condolence, visit www.giunta-bertucci.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019