Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home
100 Owens Drive
Apollo, PA 15613
(724) 478-1244
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home
100 Owens Drive
Apollo, PA 15613
Service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
4:00 PM
Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home
100 Owens Drive
Apollo, PA 15613
Clara V. McElroy


1928 - 2019
Clara V. McElroy Obituary
Clara V. (Powell) McElroy, 90, formerly of Washington Township, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, in Good Samaritan Hospice, Cabot. Born Sept. 22, 1928, in Vandergrift, she was a daughter of the late Linus and Marie (Shick) Powell. Clara was a graduate of Washington Township High School and Duff's Business School. She worked at ALCOA and with her husband at Perrysville Coal Co. during her career. Clara lived in Washington Township for 55 years before moving to Cheswick. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Vandergrift. Clara enjoyed sewing, rug making and wintering in Florida. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Calvin McElroy, who passed away Jan. 26, 2018; brother, William Powell; and her sister, Helen Hechmer. Clara is survived by her daughters, Barbara (John) Stone, of State College, and Patricia (Kevin Palermo) McElroy, of Cranberry Township; son, Randall (Kathy) McElroy, of Jupiter, Fla.; three grandchildren, Kelley Stone and Katherine and Ryan McElroy; sisters, Ada (Gerald) DeArmitt, of Butler, and Louise Brehm, of Windber; and nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 p.m. until the hour of service at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo, with Pastor Sara Wrona officiating. Private interment in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell, will be at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Clara's name to Good Samaritan Hospice, 134 Marwood Road, Cabot, PA 16023. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 22, 2019
